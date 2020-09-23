Rescheduled: Edmonds Police Park Tour at Hickman Park Sept. 23

The Edmonds Police Community Engagement Team has rescheduled its Park Tour visit to Hickman Park – canceled last week due to wildfire smoke — for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The team of officers– wearing masks and practicing social distancing — represent various aspects of policing, from K-9 to detectives to street crimes. The goal, police said, is to give residents an opportunity ask questions and talk about concerns in their neighborhood.

Hickman Park is located at23700 104th Ave. W. in Edmonds.