Restaurant News: Oktoberfest offerings await, plus exploring new Thai and solving those cookie cravings

With the additional challenge of smoky air, many would-be patrons of our local restaurant scene are faced with more challenges than ever. Empty tables sit outside many of our eateries — a testament to the smoke-filled air, which obscures the view of the Olympics. Heck, we can’t even see the ferry that would take us across the Puget Sound to get to those peaks.

For folks who long for celebration, Oktober Fest options at local establishments offer ways to still celebrate:

Edmonds Rotary announced last week that the first-ever Edmonds Virtual Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The 2020 online Zoom event will take place in lieu of the popular in-person version — first held in 2019 — due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Enjoy beer from Gallaghers’ Where U Brew or local Washington wine from Jeff Boyer Uncorked while participating in the online event, with special appearances from local sports icons and celebrities.

Tickets are on sale now at EdmondsOktoberfest.com. Proceeds will benefit Edmonds Rotary programs and scholarships.

“This is an event that is created specifically for Edmonds and other local residents and business owners to celebrate our special community, while also raising money for an inclusive playground at Civic Park, Edmonds Waterfront Center and scholarships for local students,” said Beth Westenhaver-Kealy, Edmonds Rotary President.

More details can be found here.

Can’t wait to raise your glass? Neither can the guys at Salish Sea Brewing Company.

Brewed with Pilsner and Carahell and lagered for eight weeks, Salish Sea’s traditional Festbier resembles the lagers served across Bavaria for this annual celebration of Oktoberfest. (Notes for our Beer Geeks: Carahell is a drum-roasted caramel malt made from two-row, German barley that delivers a fuller body, improved aroma, and increased beer foam while also contributing to a more fuller, rounder body and flavor. It also imparts deep copper color, and gentle notes of caramel flavor.)

Owner Jeff Barnett said: “Come by and try this delicious brew and pair with some traditional Oktoberfest fare. Pork bratwust topped off with grilled onions, sauerkraut and Salish’s Gouda beer cheese, served up on a toasted bun, with a side of coleslaw and chips.

“Or order whatever you please,” Barnett continued, noting the full menu is available for takeout or on-site dining.

While meat eaters rave about these juicy grilled links, my vegetarian hubby prefers the homemade soft pretzel, and his containers of house-made Beer Cheese and stone-ground honey mustard are wiped clean every time. I am not ashamed to say that the Salish Sea French fries — fat, steak-cut wedges — are my hands-down favorite in Edmonds. I have to get two cups of that delicious pesto dip with my orders.

Salish Sea Brewing reminds patrons: “We limited to 50% inside, all groups five or less and masks required for all guests.” Their location: 518 Dayton Street, Ste. 104, Edmonds.

Restaurant News salutes our restaurateurs’ ability to adapt.

~ ~ ~ ~

Scratch Distillery announces new indoor dining option.

“We love the patio, but let’s face it — having the option of some indoor space for you is nice,” Scratch said in a Friday announcement. “We spent the last two weeks working with authorities to get a temporary restaurant license. Our existing menu (snacks) won’t change but the new license will allow us to offer a limited indoor seating option, when the patio is too wet or cold (or smoky).

Owners Kim and Bryan Karrick have spent the last two weeks working with authorities to get a temporary restaurant license. The existing menu (snacks) won’t change but the new license allows some indoor seating, in addition to the spacious patio.

Reservations are still available this weekend — Friday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 2-6 p.m. Make a reservation, or take a chance stopping by.

Also this weekend, Scratch has Negronis. Legend is that in Florence, Italy, Count Negroni in 1919 asked for his Americano (Campari, sweet vermouth, club soda) to be made with gin in place of the club soda, to strengthen it.

They can make you one or you can pick up a kit to make your own. Available on the shop page or just stop by.

Scratch is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Ste. A, in Edmonds’ Salish Crossing.

~ ~ ~ ~

Safe healthy dining options do seem more limited these days. Cook at home? Well…maybe. But if you’re like me, I’ve run out of recipes that don’t make my guys groan… “Lasagna, again?”

Do we mask up and dine indoors? Or trust the various food delivery entities to ensure reasonably hot food when it arrives at the door? Or simply hop in the car and hope for smooth traffic to and from said restaurant?

It’s been a while since my last experiment with food delivered to my door. My favorite adventure to date: Midnight Cookie Co.

Readers please note they have accommodated our need to nosh sooner these days. COVID-dazed cookie cravings can be sated as early as 3 p.m. Midnight Cookie Co. uses third-party delivery apps, including UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, and GrubHub. They can also potentially deliver larger, catering orders (with a minimum of $80 purchase) if the delivery address is in a 20-mile radius of either the Seattle location or their newest location in Everett.

~ ~ ~ ~

Restaurant News decided to test the waters and order up from a new Thai food purveyor in our food scene and from a new (to me) online ordering service ChowNow.

A testament to the entrepreneurial spirit in Edmonds: Savvy Thai Cuisine recently opened (replacing the former restaurant called Tasty Thai) at 22611 76th Ave. W., Ste 103, (southwest corner of Ranch Market) in Edmonds.

I gathered my guys around the computer and we selected our meal components. Kudos to ChowNow’s page for ease of ordering: Each and every menu item, from appetizers to dessert, is set up with drop-down options to ensure the exact components desired are executed on every item. One can select the amount of spice — called out in half-star increments. Gluten-free and vegan options, as well as protein choices, all can be chosen to suit ones’ taste and dietary needs.

Savvy Thai is located a mere 10 minutes from my house. I decided to forgo the delivery, although tempted by the “half-off” delivery fees offer. I drove over to pick up our food and my order was ready right on time.

Take out doesn’t have to be unattractive. Our food was attractively garnished and more important, still hot and tasty when we dug into the boxed entrees.

We selected the fresh rolls (with prawns). Loved the extra lettuce toppers of each roll, and super fresh crisp to every bite. Our group of three almost came to blows over the last one, and the container of peanut sauce? Clean as a whistle.

Tom Kah soup — a broth balanced with lime and coconut milk flavors and packed with huge chunks of soft tofu and whole mushrooms — made it a meal in itself, such a generous portion.

Green curry contained fresh veggies that delighted our senses: Green beans so fresh they still had a crunch, tender eggplant, and substantial slices of red pepper competed with tender slices of chicken on every spoonful of flavorful broth.

My “gold standard” for Thai noodles is high. I’m talking the fat slabs of dough stretched out to tender thin layers, the kind that come with everything but Phad Thai. Our order of Phad Kee Mao, ordered with pork and three stars, did not disappoint. Even my hubby, who always orders tofu, dodged the pork in my bowl to prize forkfuls of these doughy delights. Pork was plentiful, veggies still crunched, each mouthful pleased my palette.

Pineapple fried rice is another favorite in our household, almost always added to any take out Thai order. Tastes evoked commentary on the delightful smoky flavor, “Did they toast the cashews?” This order’s “protein” selection was pork, but it showed no signs of over browning, hmmm. Inspection of the rice showcased the skills of the cook in the kitchen: Grains were toasted to just tooth tender. Wow! Fresh chunks of pineapple made this dish “almost” dessert like, but of course, dessert was yet to come.

I sighed as I pried open the last box: Ripe sweet mangos and jasmine rice perfumed the air. Coconut crème tucked into the container took the mouthwatering contents to an even-more-decadent level…Dessert is always my favorite part of a meal.

For those who prefer to dine in, starting Sept. 20, Savvy Thai will be open seven days a week. Hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

I’ll close with hope… that the winds and rain will begin to clear the skies and open up our dining to outdoor options soon…

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.