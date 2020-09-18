Ridwell offering free plastic film recycling Sept. 19 in Edmonds

Seattle-based recycling service Ridwell will be in Edmonds on Saturday, Sept. 19 for a free community event to pick up all plastic film free of charge.
The event will run from 1-4 p.m. in the PCC Edmonds parking lot, 9803 Edmonds Way.
Ridwell will collect and recycle your plastic film including plastic bags, bubble wrap, Amazon envelopes and more.
Here is a list of what’s accepted.
This event is open to members and non-members to drop off overflow plastics for free. RSVP for the free recycling event here.
Learn more about Ridwell in our earlier story.