Save the date: St. Alban’s Church schedules another drive-by food bank collection for Sept. 12

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is hosting another drive-by food drop Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, benefiting local food banks.

The event will provide residents of South Snohomish and North King counties with another opportunity to support those in need at a time when many are struggling to feed their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church’s three previous food drops — in May, June and August — took in hundreds of pounds of food and nearly $3,000 in cash donations for food banks.

The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable foods — soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items — to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are always appreciated. Cash and checks made payable to “Food Bank” will also be accepted.

Parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

According to food bank officials, the demand for food continues as the COVID crisis deepens. Now more than ever they need help from the community to support their mission to serve neighbors in need.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

(Photo by Dan Mullene)