Wednesday was the first day of the 2020-21 school year — with students meeting remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and teachers and staff are working to ensure students have what they need to learn from home.

At Chase Lake Elementary School, third-grade teachers Wednesday distributed bags of learning materials including notebooks, pencils, supply box and art supplies. Staff also gave out Chromebooks to new kindergarten students.

–Photos by Cody Sexton