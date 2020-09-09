Scene in Edmonds: EPD Park Tour visits Pine Street

Under smokey skies, Pine Street Park was visit number three on the Edmonds Police Department’s Park Tour, with nearly 20 residents attending the Tuesday evening event presented by EPD’s Community Engagement Team.

With COVID-19 in mind, the team of officers wore masks and practiced social distancing as they talked with citizens and answered questions.

The team in the past two weeks has already visited Mathay Ballinger and Seaview parks. Other parks coming up on the schedule include:

Hickman Park, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

City Park, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Still to be determined: Yost Park and Haines Wharf Park.