Good news for the weekend: Edmonds’ Scratch Distillery now has limited indoor seating.

Owners Kim and Bryan Karrick have spent the last two weeks working with authorities to get a temporary restaurant license. The existing menu (snacks) won’t change but the new license allows some indoor seating, in addition to the spacious patio.

Reservations are still available this weekend — Friday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 2-6 p.m. Make a reservation, or take a chance stopping by.

Also this weekend, they have Negronis. They can make you one or you can pick up a kit to make your own. Available on the shop page or just stop by.

Scratch is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Ste. A, in Edmonds’ Salish Crossing.