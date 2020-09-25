Snohomish County residents encouraged to apply for Regional Law and Justice Council

Snohomish County is seeking to fill six newly established positions on the Snohomish County Law and Justice Regional Council (Law and Justice Council). Applications are being sought from county residents from historically marginalized, underrepresented, and underserved communities.

The Law and Justice Council serves as an advisory body to the Snohomish County Council on issues relating to the law and justice system. The body is composed of members representing law enforcement, public defense, prosecutors, courts, juvenile justice, and elected officials. Recently, six new positions dedicated to community members were created to ensure that the communities that have been harmed or underserved by the justice system are heard and have equitable say in discussions, the county said

The powers and duties of the Law and Justice Council are to:

· Address criminal justice issues as provided in RCW 72.09.300;

· Make recommendations and/or provide advice to the county council and/or other members of the law and justice council;

· Create subcommittees to evaluate or research areas related to criminal justice; and

· Serve as a focal point for information sharing by law and justice task forces and/or committees.

If you are interested in learning more about the Snohomish County Law and Justice Regional Council, visit https://snohomish.county.codes/SCC/2.13.

Applications are due to the Snohomish County Executive’s Office no later than Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Applications can be submitted through the Snohomish County website or by mailing your application to Alessandra Durham, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201.

If you would like to request an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or have any other questions, contact Alessandra Durham at Alessandra.Durham@snoco.org or call 425-388-3290.