Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane catering and food truck menu for Sept. 21-25



Entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or green salad … $10.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – ground beef and lamb, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita served with french fries or green salad… $10.95

** Guacamole Burger – house guacamole, tomato, cucumber, provolone on a brioche bun served with french fries or green salad… $12.95

** Chicken Burger – seasoned ground chicken patty, bacon, swiss, grilled onions, spinach, tomato, sriracha mayo served with french fries or greek salad… $10.95

** Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, apples, onions, lentils served over coriander rice … $10.95

** Taco Salad – seasoned beef, black beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, housemade salsa, cilantro ranch with tortilla chips… $11.95

Fun Options:

** Jumbo M&M Cookie – classic!….$3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Take ‘n Bake Selection:

** Keto Guinness Beef Stew – celery, mushrooms, radishes, carrots, peas, cauliflower, savory gravy…. $10

** Salsa Verde Chicken – baked with pepper jack cheese served with Spanish rice stuffed red pepper… $12

** Tuna Casserole – egg noodles, albacore tuna, peas, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan, garlic crumb crust… $10

**Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato – baked potato stuffed with slow roasted pork shoulder, cheddar, green onions, roasted broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, bbq sauce, sour cream… $10

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Classic Beef Meatloaf (frozen) – creamy mashed potatoes, caraway carrots … $12

** Homemade Corn Dogs (frozen) – all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust… $3.50

Truck Locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:45 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6:15-7 p.m.

Tuesday – private event

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Let us know if we can come to your neighborhood – we have dates available!

Locations and online ordering links available at:

www.chefdane.com

www.hereandtheregrill.com