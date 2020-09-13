Sponsor spotlight: Ed! Says — Support Local

Supporting our downtown business community has never felt more critical, and Ed! (Edmonds Downtown Alliance) – an organization created for, funded by and overseen by member businesses – has been implementing innovative ideas and strategies to assist our downtown business community during these challenging times.

As our new board president, I’m excited to share a bit of what we’ve been up to.

Supporting small business

We launched a new “Love, Edmonds” Business Spotlight series, introducing the talented entrepreneurs that make up our amazing business community. You can see them here, with more businesses added every week: edmondsdowntown.org/features.

As our businesses began opening in May, Ed! partnered with the City to create a Safety Pledge for businesses to sign and display. This provides customers the confidence to shop, dine, and seek out services with the assurance that our downtown businesses have taken the necessary steps and precautions to maintain a healthy community. See who has taken the pledge: loveedmonds.com

Ed! was a leader in bringing our business community together to talk, listen and make recommendations to give broader benefits to all types of businesses during Walkable Main Street. We created a survey for restaurants and retailers and hosted a virtual round table to provide an opportunity for our business community to be heard and take tangible action.

Through our social media, we’ve kept the community aware of what businesses are doing, when they’ve been closed and opened back up, and highlighted their creativity as they have pivoted their operations to manage the shifting restrictions and requirements due to COVID.

Ed! also continues to promote small businesses via digital content and social media with articles, posts, photography and advertising.

And all of this wouldn’t happen without the dedication of our part-time program manager, Carrie Hulbert, who drives our projects and programs and uses her expertise in digital marketing to promote and amplify our voices.

In addition, I am excited to collaborate with a dedicated board of fellow business owners and representatives – all volunteering our time to help our community weather the unknown.

Kimberly Koenig, vice president; Rogue

Cheryl Farrish, secretary; Certa Law Group

Kali Kelnero, treasurer; Kelnero

Matt McCulloch; Peoples Bank

Jenny Shore, The Wooden Spoon

Carol Sheldon; Carol Sheldon Hair Design

Mark VonGunten; Ten Gun Design

Deandra Peterson; Edward Jones

Jen Lawson; Crow

Shopping small is more important than ever

The future is uncertain for so many of Edmonds’ small businesses, so it’s critical that we all spend locally as much as possible. Please shop, eat and do business in your community. Visit businesses that are open safely, get take-out, pick up curbside, buy online, make an appointment for one-on-one attention…there are many ways to keep supporting local.

— By Pam Stuller

Pam Stuller is the owner/operation of Walnut Street Coffee, a neighborhood coffee shop that’s been bringing the community together over great coffee for over 14 years. She is also serving as President of the Members Advisory Board for the Edmonds Downtown Alliance through April 2021.