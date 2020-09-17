Sponsor spotlight: Waiting for the right time to sell? Late summer housing market continues to boom

With Labor Day 2020 in the books, many of us are looking forward to the fall and winter seasons. The days will continue to get shorter and shorter while our obligations pile up! The novel coronavirus may have changed how we celebrate this year, but the housing market continues to boom, with homes in the Puget Sound area selling faster than anywhere in the country. Typically, we see a slow down in at the end of August but so far, September has kept pace with the number of homes sold.

Have you been considering moving or downsizing but have been waiting for the right time? September and October is the sweet spot between end of summer madness and before our to-do lists get long in November. Finding the right team to help you move quickly and stress free is essential! Ginny’s Girls offers a wide range of services to help you get settled in before the holidays are here. We work with several real estate agents in the area who are familiar with our process. Together we can get you moved, estate belongings sold, and your home sold while you sit back and watch it all happen.

As with all changes in life, timing is essential to make sure you are in your new home and prepared for a busy holiday season. Give us a call today to see how we can help you make this transition with our team of specialists!

(206) 979-9030 or info@ginnysestates.com

www.ginnysestates.com