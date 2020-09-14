Start planning your scarecrow: Registration for annual Edmonds festival opens Sept. 14

Just in time for Halloween fun, the Edmonds Historical Museum is sponsoring the eighth Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, special COVID edition. While the pandemic has forced some changes, the festival remains a favorite yearly celebration of community, fun and the spooky joys of autumn in Edmonds.

Participants will be able to submit their scarecrow entries on the museum’s website under the Scarecrow Festival tab beginning Sept. 14. There you will find everything you need to know, including critical dates and an updated FAQ.

With summer vacation behind us, digital/virtual school bells ringing, and pumpkin spice everything showing up in stores and coffee shops, now is the time to start thinking about building your family-friendly scarecrow. This year there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Government/Civic Group/Artist/Schools; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food and Beverage Providers; Service Providers; Retail Business; and of course Residential.

As in past years, there will be three additional “special recognition” awards for the top vote getter, first-time builder, and the best depiction of Edmonds history, and an additional non-competitive category for those who are not interested in collecting votes but still want to be part of the fun.

Beginning Oct. 16, citizens will join in the fun by casting votes online at the museum’s website to determine the best scarecrow in six categories. The winners will be announced on Nov. 2.

If you need help or more information, contact the Master of Scarecrows, Emily Scott, at info@historicedmonds.org or call the Scarecrow Hotline (425-774-0900) after Sept.14.