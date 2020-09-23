Sunset Avenue to reopen to traffic and parking this Friday, Sept. 25

Sunset Avenue — closed to through traffic and parking since mid-April to accommodate social distancing — will return to its previous configuration as of 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, the City of Edmonds said.

At that time on Friday, the barricades and cones used to designate the temporary wider walking pathway and the parking restrictions will be removed — and all of the marked parking that was available prior to April will be restored, the city said.

The variable message board sign will remain for at least two more weeks to remind everyone using Sunset to continue to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distances — greater than 6 feet — in accordance with current federal, state and county health guidelines

Public Works Director Phil Williams said the city received many positive comments about the temporary expansion of the walkway, about two to one in favor. “People liked the wider pathway and felt more comfortable they could keep separated from other walkers in the larger space,” he said. “Others liked the fact it was quieter and nicer without the traffic noise.” Some citizens also expressed a desire for a permanent closure, Williams added.

Comments from those who opposed the closure ranged from enjoying Sunset the way it was, to not liking the look of the street barricades and traffic cones, to the feeling that the closure “ruined” the atmosphere on the street, Williams said. Some also said felt sympathy for the adjacent residents because it was an eyesore and compromised their views, he added. Finally, there were concerns expressed about those who aren’t ambulatory and because of the closure were no longer able to drive to Sunset and park there to enjoy the view, Williams said.