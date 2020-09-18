Support the Waterfront Center, enhance your wardrobe at the Edmonds Popup

With Thursday’s opening of the Edmonds Popup store in Salish Crossing, it’s a breeze to support the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, while at the same time picking up some of the coolest apparel in town.

The store is run by brothers Raj and Akhil Shah, who almost half a century ago arrived in Edmonds from Kenya. Over the years their interest in the fashion industry grew into a phenomenally successful international business, but the brothers never forgot their years in Edmonds and their love for this community — and the Edmonds Popup is just one way they are giving back. Read more in our earlier story here.

Items can be viewed and tried on in person at the Edmonds Popup Shop in Salish Crossing, or can be ordered online. With each purchase, customers can decide how much of their payment goes to the Waterfront Center, a multigenerational center being built at the former Edmonds Senior Center location. Pay full price, and 60 percent is contributed. Take a 30 percent discount for yourself, and 30 percent supports the Waterfront Center. Or any combination in between.

The pop-up store is located at 186 Sunset Ave., in Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. The store will be open Friday-Sunday, Sept. 18-20, closed Monday and Tuesday, then follow a Wednesday-Sunday schedule through Oct. 18.

— Photos by Larry Vogel