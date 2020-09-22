Tim Schell joins Peoples Bank Real Estate Mortgage Lending Department in Edmonds

Peoples Bank on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tim Schell as a mortgage loan representative in the Edmonds office. For the past four years, Schell has served as a Peoples investment program manager and financial advisor in Edmonds.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, he said he enjoys helping customers understand how to achieve their financial goals while building lifetime relationships.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than helping people navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape,” Schell said. “Educating customers and finding real solutions for our customers’ financing needs are the most fulfilling part of my job.”

Born and raised in Snohomish County, Schell is also active in the community, serving as a volunteer at the Edmonds Senior Center, as a member and past vice president of the Rotary Club of Edmonds, and as a soccer coach with Sno-King Youth Club. A graduate of Snohomish High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.