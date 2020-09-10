Two from Edmonds-Woodway HS on list of National Merit Scholar semifinalists

Two students from Edmonds-Woodway High School are on the list of National Merit Scholar semifinalists released Thursday, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The students are Emma Dcessare and Sophia Sinnett.

The state’s semifinalists join roughly 16,000 other students nationwide who had the highest scores on the 2019 PSAT, a standardized test taken by high school juniors that helps qualify them for the award, The Times said. About 1.5 million juniors took the test in 2019.

About 90 percent of semifinalists nationwide will be named finalists in February; of those, about 7,600 will go on to receive scholarships that together total more than $30 million. To become a finalist, students must submit academic, extracurricular, employment and other information.