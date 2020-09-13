Update on public facilities district, discussion of city code on Tuesday council agenda

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15, is scheduled to hear a financial update from the Edmonds Public Facilities District, which runs the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and a review of a code update for the city’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

The council is also set to interview candidates for the Edmonds Cemetery Board and the Sister City Commission, and will receive an update from the Snohomish Health District.

You can see the full meeting agenda here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting toll-free by phone at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. Meeting ID 425 775 2525

Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV channels 21 or 39, or via telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.