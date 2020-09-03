Wanted: People willing to share — on video — how 2020 has impacted you

Edmonds resident and Operation Military Cares CEO Mike Schindler said he is looking for approximately five individuals or families — both veterans and non-veterans — willing to share how this year has impacted their family, work, and life for a national documentary. Those interested are asked to come to a casting “all call” at the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Those selected will be scheduled for a recording date, with your recorded thoughts shared as part of a national summit set for Oct. 16 and 17. Some of that content will also be repurposed into a documentary, Schindler said.

The summit is designed to help participants “discover the key to thriving through times of chaos, confusion and crisis from some of the nation’s leading business, thought and military strategists,” Schindler said. “But we need the real-life stories of what people are going through.”

Participants coming to the ECA Sept. 5 will be asked to answer the following questions: