What happens next? Part 4 of Black in Edmonds series set for Sept. 19

The last of the four-part Black in Edmonds series this Saturday, Sept 19 will recap the last three listening sessions and discuss what should — or needs to — happen next.

That’s according to series moderator Alicia Crank, a member of the Edmonds Planning Board, the Snohomish County Airport Commission, and Chief Development Officer at AtWork!

In part one (see our story here), Crank invited a group of five Black Edmonds residents to have a frank conversation about their experiences living in a mostly white community. Part two (story here) focused on equity in education, police officers in schools and defining hate crime. Part three (story here) focused on allyship and being an accomplice.

Registration is limited: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1TfFxaiSTA2CLvB2ExqDIQ. It will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/aliciainedmondswa. The other three videos in the series can also be found on that page.

Panelists for the Sept. 19 session include:

-Michelle M. Osborne, J.D.: Racial equity consultant, Michelle M. Osborne, J.D. & Associates

-Richard Taylor: Speaker, author, consultant

-Erwin Weary, Sr.: CEO, Black Coffee Northwest

-Mikayla Weary: President, Black Coffee Northwest and a senior at Shorecrest High School