A man windsurfing along the Edmonds waterfront was rescued by South County Fire crews Wednesday afternoon.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said the agency was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. for a report of a male windsurfer struggling about 600 feet offshore from the Edmonds Marina. Using its Marine 16 boat, crews rescued the man, who was checked out by fire personnel to confirm he was OK, Hynes said.