With more people social distancing and wearing masks, city says it won’t close Edmonds Fishing Pier

Since an increasing number of people are wearing masks and social distancing, the City of Edmonds said Tuesday it won’t be closing the Edmonds Fishing Pier.

On Sept. 4, the city had threatened to close the pier to all visitors unless more people complied with the state’s mask-wearing directive.

City spokesperson Jamie Holter said that city maintenance teams “have been by the pier many times and have seen a significant uptick in compliance.” In addition,”we noticed that pier users are policing each other,” she said.

Signs notifying people to wear a mask and stay socially distant while on the pier will remain up a while longer as a reminder, Holter said.