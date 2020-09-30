Zoe Reese to lead grantmaking at Verdant Health Commission

Verdant Health Commission Superintendent Lisa Edwards recently announced the arrival of Zoe Reese as the organization’s director of community impact and grantmaking.

Reese will oversee working with community-based organizations on project ideas focused on improving the health and well-being of the residents of South Snohomish County. Reese’s unique experiences in health care and grantmaking make her an excellent fit for Verdant, Edwards said.

Reese has worked for multiple Federally Qualified Health Centers, including most recently Neighborcare Health in King County as the director of clinical operations. Reese previously worked in health care in Oregon and Montana, and she also served as the manager of community impact at United Way of Missoula County.

“We are excited for Zoe to serve as a resource to our community,” Edwards said. “She knows what it takes to run community health programs as well as grantmaking and will be a valuable asset to the Verdant team.”

When Reese begins in late October, she will support more than 60 grants that are funded by Verdant, representing more than $10.8 million in community impact.

The Verdant Health Commission is the program of the public hospital district, investing in health and well-being programs serve the residents of its communities, which includes Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.