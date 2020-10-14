Citing mask-wearing compliance, city says it won’t follow through on threat to close Edmonds Fishing Pier at night

Due to “the positive response and notable increase of mask wearing by the fishing and squidding community,” the Edmonds Fishing Pier will remain open at this time, the City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department said in an announcement Wednesday.

In an Oct. 8 announcement, the city threatened to implement a one-week night-time closure of the pier unless those participating in squidding activities start wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

It was the second time Edmonds officials had threatened to close the pier due to COVID-19 safety violations. On Sept. 4, the city said it would be forced to shut down pier to all visitors unless more people complied with the state’s mask-wearing directive. Then on Sept. 16, the city announced that the pier would stay open because more people were complying with the state’s orders,

The city reiterated Wednesday that night-time pier closures could still come if behavior changes. “We will continue to check for mask compliance in the evenings and are prepared to shut down the pier at night if we determine there has been a decrease in users wearing masks,” the announcement said. “We want to thank those who responded by wearing masks and helping us to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.”