Citizens invited to learn more about proposed Ballinger stormwater facility during online workshop Oct. 29

With the goal of treating stormwater flows in the Lake Ballinger basin and thus enhancing the lake’s water quality, the City of Edmonds is asking for public feedback on a proposal to build a regional stormwater facility at Mathay Ballinger Park.

The project proposal, which was presented to the Edmonds City Council in September, is based on a feasibility study to treat stormwater for a major portion of the Lake Ballinger basin, which includes the highly urbanized Highway 99 corridor. The city is planning a future Highway 99 Revitalization project, which will have significant stormwater mitigation requirements, and the proposed stormwater facility is aimed at addressing that project too.

The total cost of the stormwater facility is estimated at between $3 million and $5 million, with the majority of the money coming from state grant funding.

The preferred location would be a 5,680-square-foot portion of Mathay Ballinger Park between the existing play area and the Interurban Trail, with the goal of maintaining existing park amenities. The aim of the project would be to provide stormwater treatment for the 140-acre watershed basin that drains into Lake Ballinger, which has ongoing water quality issues due to stormwater runoff.

Interested citizens are asked to watch a brief introduction video and then take the related online survey (see links below). Alternatively, you can take the survey after the live online workshop Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. A link for the workshop will be posted when it is available on the Ballinger Regional Facility webpage.

If you have any questions, contact Zachary Richardson at zachary.richardson@edmondswa.gov

You can also review the Sept. 8 Feasibility Presentation for City Council here.