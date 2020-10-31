City council to consider moratorium on subdivision applications with ‘number of significant trees’

With the meeting set for Monday night, Nov. 2, because Tuesday is Election Day, the Edmonds City Council is set to discuss and may vote on a proposal by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis to place a six-month moratorium on subdivision applications “where a certain number of significant trees are present.”

According to the council agenda memo, the ordinance — which was not included on the council agenda website — “contains a formula for staff to use in determining whether a particular property has enough significant trees on it to be subject to the moratorium.”

The emergency ordinance would be a short-term tool intended to ensure that new subdivisions are developed according to the city’s tree code, which is still being developed. Under Buckshnis’ proposal, a public hearing on the ordinance would be held Dec. 1.

The council Monday night is also set to revisit an application to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan map for two undeveloped parcels in the Perrinville area.

The council had decided at its Oct. 6 meeting to indefinitely table the proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan map, which would change the parcels in question — located off 76th Avenue West — from Neighborhood Commercial to Multi-Family Residential — Medium Density. The owner of the parcels has proposed building six to seven townhomes on the site, but that proposal would be subject to future city approval if the map change were approved.

Citizens testifying during a related public hearing said they were concerned the map amendment would lead to development that could negatively impact the Perrinville Creek watershed.

If approved, the property-owner would be able to proceed with a rezone application to a medium density, multi-family zoning designation.

In addition, the council is scheduled to vote on a request from Mayor Mike Nelson to extend the appointment of Dave Turley as interim finance director. The city is in the process of interviewing candidates for this position, but can’t ensure that a hire will occur prior to the Nov. 19 expiration ofTurley’s interim assignment. The appointment would be extended for six months or until a hire is made — whichever comes sooner.

Nelson appointed Turley — then assistant finance director — to replace Finance Director Scott James after the mayor terminated James’ employment in May.

Finally, the council will hear a presentation on Zachor & Thomas performance as the city’s prosecuting attorney.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 2. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, go to https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or call toll free: 888-475-4499 | Meeting ID 425 775 2525. In addition to Zoom, Council meetings are broadcast live on the City Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

You can see the complete agenda here.