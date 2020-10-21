Reminder: Oct. 21 deadline to apply for City of Edmonds Diversity Commission openings

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the changing demographics of our community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill three positions on the Edmonds Diversity Commission that will be open as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than noon on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Applicants should be available for potential interviews by the Diversity Commission at its Wednesday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m. meeting. The Diversity Commission meetings are held virtually via Zoom.

The purpose of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates, and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission will:

serve as a resource for City government and the community by providing information, education, and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

provide recommendations to the Mayor and City Council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

assist the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the Diversity Commission, who will nominate appointees, which will then be subject to city council confirmation. The new commissioners will fill three-year terms that start on Jan. 1 ,2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2023.

Applicants must reside within the City of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will have experience in issues related to diversity and inclusion, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of Commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion, and age, are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to once-monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus occasional ad hoc working subgroup meetings.

Apply online by clicking “application” after the Diversity Commission listed at the following City webpage: www.edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html