City to offer online rain garden information session Oct. 20

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds Parks and Engineering Departments online Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 – 11 a.m. to explore the process of designing, building and maintaining a rain garden.

Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, city staff will walk you through the process and help you decide if a rain garden is right for you. Participants will receive a list of local resources including a map of rain gardens in Edmonds that they can visit on their own. The event is free, but RSVPs through email are required.

Rain gardens have become an important tool in protecting water quality in Western Washington, where toxins from stormwater runoff is estimated to account for 75% of pollution in the Puget Sound. As our region grows, native forests and soils that would typically absorb, store, and filter rainfall are replaced with roads, rooftops, and other hard surfaces. When it rains, water flows from these hard surfaces carrying oil, fertilizers, pesticides and other pollutants directly into our streams and the Puget Sound. You can help reduce the amount of stormwater and pollutants coming from your property by installing a rain garden.

The City of Edmonds has been installing rain gardens to help manage stormwater since 2015, and has lots of resources to share with home owners who are considering joining this growing movement. Email Jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov to learn more or reserve your spot and receive login information for the online session. The session will be recorded for those who cannot attend at the scheduled time.