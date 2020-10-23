Commentary: Sign of times as people choose kindness

I thought I would give you an update to the response from the community about the “We Choose Kindness” signs that came about after I wrote my monthly column for the Edmonds Senior Center a few weeks ago, which was reprinted in My Edmonds News.

The “choosing kindness” thought came out of conversations about the angst people are feeling, particularly in social media posts. If you believe in a cause you should be able to express your opinion without fear of being verbally attacked by others. We should be able to agree to disagree with kindness. Maybe see the other side of the coin.

Many people asked me if signs could be made carrying that message. And in fact many people sent donations to make it happen. My neighbor owns a print shop in Los Angeles, loved the message and offered to help. The signs were designed by the print shop and shipped to me. I posted the sign along with my column on Facebook and received such overwhelming response that I had to place another order. Contributions have continued to pour in along with sign requests. In fact, hundreds of signs to date have been paid for through the donations from more than 30 people, allowing signs to be free. Now the signs are self funded by the community. Once again the generosity of our community is amazing.

Over and over I have heard how happy people are to have signs that are non-partisan and that resonate with their feelings about the world we find ourselves in. With all the discussion about the economy, COVID-19 , Black Lives Matter and the presidential election, people are hungry to state their beliefs and opinions without fear of reprisal. They are choosing kindness in their everyday discussions about the matters that affect us each day.

Signs are available through wechoosekindnessinedmonds@gmail.com.

— By Gary Haakenson