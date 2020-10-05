Commentary: Why I’m choosing kindness

This column appeared in the October 2020 issue of the Edmonds Senior Center/Waterfront Center newsletter. It is being reprinted here with permission.

As I write this month’s column, Puget Sound is blanketed with thick smoke from the forest fires raging on the West Coast. My thoughts go out to those folks who have suffered great loss from these fires. As I watch the media coverage of evacuations and the aftermath of these fast-moving blazes, I’m thinking to myself, “isn’t COVID enough? Do we really need more suffering right now?”

The thick haze has made it impossible to view the beauty that we enjoy so much in the Pacific Northwest. It’s clouded our vision and has forced us to remain inside to stay safe. I’m hopeful that the skies will soon clear and the smoke will be blown away.

In many ways both COVID and the layer of smoke have forced us to see beyond these events and look to the future with hope. Hope for a vaccine, hope for clear skies and hope for a return to “normal.”

Looming on the horizon is even more uncertainty with the Presidential election. No matter which candidate you support, it is an uncertain and emotional time.

We also are facing the issues of racial equality, high unemployment and because of COVID, dealing with a new way of living each day.

Building the new Edmonds Waterfront Center has also been an episode in cloudy, hazy conditions since March of this year. We have faced changing conditions on a regular basis. Yet we have hope that soon our project will open and be a guiding light in our community.

I’m writing this column on Sept. 11, a day we should never forget. The events of that day brought great doubt and fear to the country. It changed how we live and how we think about many things. Yet we had hope for a better future and we have persevered.

Today’s events have the ability to unite or divide us as people. We can choose hope or we can despair. The many emotional issues that we face daily combined with the lightning fast speed of media coverage and social media posts can lead to harsh words and challenging debate.

I’ve decided, for me, I’m going to do my best as we move forward through the haze of this emotional period that my goal is to “choose kindness” in my personal life. We can overcome many every-day challenges and situations by practicing kindness. It may not solve all our problems but it’s a start. And I believe we need to start today.

No matter what you believe in, no matter what others believe in, being kind and accepting everyone’s right to their own opinions and beliefs will bring us together as people.

So, in the days ahead, I ask you to please join me in simply “choosing kindness.” Maybe we can make a difference!

— By Gary Haakenson

The former mayor of Edmonds and Snohomish County Deputy Executive, Gary Haakenson is the board president and capital campaign co-chair of the Edmonds Senior Center/Waterfront Center.