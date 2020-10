The community is invited to a remote workshop on “The Fight for Free and Fair Elections,” sponsored by the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The speaker is Dr. April Ruth Hoffman, a professor of social justice and community organizing at Prescott College. Attendees will learn about the history of voting suppression, the 2020 election, myths about voter fraud, and what you can do to make a difference.

Registration is required; all are welcome. Register here.