Council OKs revenue bonds for carbon recovery project, denies Comprehensive Plan map amendment for Edmonds Bowl properties

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night passed an ordinance authorizing nearly $14.4 million in revenue bonds to finance the Edmonds Carbon Recovery Project — a gasification process that will replace the aging sludge incinerator at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The council also voted to support an Edmonds Planning Board recommendation to deny a Comprehensive Plan Map amendment for two properties in the Edmonds Bowl.

Regarding the bond financing plan, the council approved a staff recommendation for 25-year financing with “wrap debt service,” which Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams explained as “wrapping the debt service around our existing debt.” Under this plan, the annual debt service payment for the first 18 years will be $375,432, then grow larger at the end as the city pays off its underlying bond debt.

“What this allows us to do is to really levelize or take a lot of the volatility out of annual debt service payments,” Williams said. The interest cost will be 2.64% and the total debt service will be $21,860,814.

The carbon recovery project will process the city’s wastewater treatment plant sludge using pyrolysis and gasification. It will replace Edmonds’ aging mechanical incinerator, which the city has said is nearly a decade beyond the end of its useful life and has become increasingly expensive to maintain due to more stringent air quality standards. The total cost of the project is $26 million, but because three other municipalities — the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, and the Ronald Sewer District — send their sewage to Edmonds for treatment and disposal, the cost of the new system will be split, with Edmonds paying 50%.

Under Tuesday night’s ordinance — approved by a 6-1 vote with Councilmember Kristiana Johnson opposed — the city will receive $14,386,000 in revenue bonds — with $13,266,090 for construction expenses, and the rest providing the necessary bond reserves and covering issuance costs.

The measure will increase the sewer rate for the average single-family residential homeowner by 88 cents per month — from $45.84 to $46.72.