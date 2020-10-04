Council set Oct. 6 to continue public hearings on proposed Comprehensive Plan map changes, hear Edmonds Housing Commission report

Continuation of public hearings on proposals to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan map designation in two locations — one in the Edmonds Bowl and the other in Perrinville — plus an update from the Edmonds Housing Commission are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, Oct. 6 business meeting agenda.

The council is also scheduled to approve an amendment that outlines how the city will spend an additional $632,550 in federal CARES Act funds to address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it is set to have a first reading of a bond ordinance that would allow the city to issue nearly $14.4 million in revenue bonds to finance the Edmonds Carbon Recovery Project — a gasification process that would replace the city’s aging sludge incinerator.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Discussion of a flood damage prevention ordinance. update required to ensure that the city remains a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program.

– A proposal to set a Nov. 2 public hearing for a street vacation application involving the easterly portion of 184th Street Southwest between 80th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive

– Interview and approval of Benjamin Mason for appointment to the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Mason is the general manager of the Best Wester Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn.

– A proclamation of Emergency Nurses Week.

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will hold yet another executive session (the third such session in the past month) “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee.”

Citizens who would like to speak under audience comments or a scheduled public hearing may connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment or public hearing agenda item. Citizens will remain in a virtual waiting room until allowed to enter the meeting. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting toll-free by phone at: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 — Meeting ID 425 775 2525. Citizens not wishing to speak do not need to use Zoom and are encouraged to watch the livestream on the city council ceeting webpage, cable TV channels 21 or 39, or telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.