Council tables decision on amendment for Perrinville Comprehensive Plan map, OKs distribution plan for additional CARES Act funds

In a meeting that lasted until past 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Edmonds City Council voted to table a decision on a proposal to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan map for two undeveloped parcels in the Perrinville area. The council also approved an amendment that designates how the city will spend an additional $632,550 in federal CARES Act funds to address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to indefinitely table the Comprehensive Plan map amendment came on a 5-2 vote (Councilmembers Luke Distelhorst and Vivian Olson voting no) after a public hearing on the proposal that included numerous public comments against the amendment. The area in question is located off 76th Avenue West, and the proposal called for a map amendment changing it from Neighborhood Commercial to Multi-Family Residential — Medium Density. The owner of the parcels has proposed building six to seven townhomes on the site, but that proposal would be subject to future city approval if the map change were approved. Those offering testimony — including some who had also testified two weeks ago and then returned because the public hearing was continued — reiterated concerns about possible environmental effects of the change, including impacts to the Perrinville Creek watershed, which is already deteriorating.

Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis, Kristiana Johnson said Adrienne Fraley-Monillas all spoke in favor of delaying a decision on the matter. Buckshnis and Johnson said they felt the timing was off to address the proposal now, given that the city would soon be updating its tree code and its housing policies. Fraley-Monillas worried that the market-rate townhomes proposed for the area wouldn’t address the city’s need for low-income housing.

Regarding the CARES Act funding amendment, which was approved unanimously, Edmonds Community Services and Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty explained the city’s proposal for distributing the additional funds: $130,000 going to housing and supplementary relief (added to the $450,000 already allocated), $430,000 going to small business support (added to $700,000 already designated), plus $35,000 for the Edmonds Food Bank and $37,550 for low-income scholarships for the city’s LEAP day camp program for elementary students. (The city also allocated $265,100 from the original CARES fund to cover COVID-19 expenses.)

The food bank allocation would be used to support holiday season food, help fund an automated ordering system for delivery to those in need, and add shelving to the delivery van.

According to Doherty, due to extensive public outreach after the council voted to allow households to apply for more than one grant, the number of applications for housing relief funds was “up substantially” in September, with 234 applications received compared to 164 in June, 62 in July and 145 in August. In terms of small business support, the city awarded 90 grants to Edmonds businesses in need, which used up nearly all of the $700,000 allocated.

During the public comment period earlier in the meeting, several local business owners — including the presidents of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance and the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association — urged the council to approve the additional business grant funds. Many businesses are still facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

In distributing the additional $430,000, Doherty said the business grant program would be opened to new applications in addition to the applications already on file that have not yet been funded.

The city anticipates that it will be able to distribute all of the CARES act money designated for housing assistance and business relief grants by the Nov. 30 deadline the government has set for spending the funds, Doherty said.

In other matters, the council:

— Heard a proposal from City Public Works Director Phil Williams regarding debt service options that would allow the city to issue nearly $14.4 million in revenue bonds to finance the Edmonds Carbon Recovery Project — a gasification process that would replace the city’s aging sludge incinerator. There was a lengthy discussion about the benefits of various scenarios based on current low interest rates; the matter is scheduled to be discussed again in two weeks with a decision likely at that time.

– Heard a quarterly report from two members of the Edmonds Housing Commission, who said the group is on track to deliver policy recommendations to the city council in December. They reminded residents to visit the commission’s latest online open house and community survey, which is part of its outreach to gather and organize community input on housing policy concepts from zoning to community programs. It can be found at: ECHCOpenHouse.com. The city council created and staffed the commission in 2019 to develop diverse housing policy options designed to expand the range of housing available in Edmonds.

– Heard a brief presentation on a proposed update to the city’s flood damage prevention ordinance. required to ensure that the city remains a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program. A public hearing on the ordinance has been scheduled for Oct. 20.

– Interviewed and approved the appointment of Benjamin Mason to the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. Mason is the general manager of the Best Wester Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn.

– Heard a proclamation regarding Emergency Nurses Week.

Due to the lateness of the hour, two agenda items were delayed until a special business meeting prior to the start of next week’s Council Committee of the Whole: A proposal to set a Nov. 2 public hearing for a street vacation application involving the easterly portion of 184th Street Southwest between 80th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive, and further discussion on a Comprehensive Plan Map amendment for two properties in the Edmonds Bowl.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced that he is temporarily extending until Nov. 8 a program that allows curbside dining options for restaurants throughout downtown. The program, which permits restaurants to use adjacent parking spaces to provide outdoor curbside dining, was created earlier this summer and was set to expire Oct. 11. Nelson said that extending the program temporarily gives his staff time to develop an ordinance for a long-term program, which will be brought to the city council for approval.

