Crank new chair of county’s Paine Field Airport Commission

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank is the new chair of the Snohomish County Paine Field Airport Commission, which advises the county on multiple matters related to airport operations.

Crank has served as vice chair since being named to the 13-member commission in summer 2018. One of the commission’s tasks will be to embark on an airport master planning project, which will begin during her one-year tenure as chair.

An Edmonds resident since 2014, Crank is a member of the Edmonds Planning Board and Chief Development Officer of at AtWork!