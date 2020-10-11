Creative Retirement Institute continues this fall on Zoom — and you’re invited

Offered in partnership with Edmonds College, the Creative Retirement Insitute is continuing its efforts this fall to provide affordable, quality learning opportunities for adults in a fun, supportive environment. Of the 30 classes being offered fall term (all taught online), nine have started and five are complete. The classes have ranged in size from eight to 66 students.

There are many classes you can still take this term, from “Rise of the Abrahamic Religions in the Middle East,” to “Friday Afternoon at the Movies,” to “Politics and Foreign Policy: What’s the Deal?”

The list of classes and start dates is below.

To register for a course, click on CRI Registration. Once you are at The Creative Retirement Institute page, go to “How to Register” on the right-side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes.

You can register for a class up to two business days prior to its start date. But, if you are down to the wire for the cut off time to register for a course, call 425-640-1830, leave a message, and organizers will try to get you in.

And for those who are apprehensive about delving into the online world of taking a class, Zoom has not been a problem for CRI students, organizers say. However, students are strongly encouraged to visit the CRI web page about Zoom resources and test your system before their first class. Occasionally, a student has trouble when they first log into a Zoom class. If that occurs, the problem is usually solved by leaving the meeting and logging in again.

And if you still have problems with Zoom, either email cri@edcc.edu or call the office at 425-640-1830 and leave a message.