Downtown Edmonds businesses hosting a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Edmonds businesses are hosting a scavenger hunt for school-age children and their families to encourage safe fun while supporting local. Scavenger hunt forms are now available to download and fill out, and can be turned in through Nov. 1.

To accommodate COVID-19 concerns, the hunt can be entirely contactless. Participants will print Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt forms at home, find the scarecrows around town and record the location and name (or description) of scarecrows from at least 15 locations. The first 100 participants to submit their completed passports to Anchor Chic Consignment (529 Dayton St.) by Nov. 1 will be entered to win a prize. Winners will be chosen by raffle in November after the Scavenger Hunt is complete. There is no charge to participate.

Download your Scarecrow Passport at edmondsdowntown.org/scarecrow-scavenger-hunt

The event is sponsored by the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association and the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Now in its eighth year, the annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival is a free, family-friendly community event that adds spooky seasonal fun to the Edmonds community. The Edmonds Historical Museum is a non-profit organization established in 1973 by Edmonds’ citizens and volunteers, located in the historic 1910 Carnegie Library building at 118 5th Ave. For more information about the Scarecrow Festival and the Edmonds Historical Museum, visit the website at historicedmonds.org.

