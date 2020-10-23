Edmonds Art Beat: Olympic Ballet premieres video of dancers in Edmonds, author releases latest in ‘Opera Mystery’ series

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Olympic Ballet Theatre needs your help to return to the stage

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is a non-profit performing company located right here in Edmonds. In a typical year, OBT would perform in front of up to 15,000 individuals, including 4,000 schoolchildren. But this isn’t a typical year. Olympic Ballet Theatre has had to cancel all remaining 2020 performances. As a nonprofit professional dance company, it has relied on ticket revenue from productions to support future projects. The closure has created a challenge, and OBT is now asking for the community to come together to support this vital resource in our thriving art scene. Donations are being accepted right now on the website.

Also enjoy the video, above, that Olympic Ballet Theatre put together to check in with their dancers and trainees, highlighting each interviewee’s experience and exploring dance in new and unique locations throughout Edmonds. The scenic tour as a background for dance provides a video that all can enjoy.

Follow Olympic Ballet Theatre on Facebook, Instagram and on their website.

Local author releases third novel in ‘Opera Mystery’ series

The weather is starting to turn, and it is the perfect opportunity to be swept into a mystery while listening to the rain and drinking a cup of tea. Award-winning Edmonds author and former Metropolitan Opera violinist Erica Miner has released her newest book, Staged for Murder. This is the newest sequel in her popular “Opera Mystery” novel series. To learn more about the author, click here, and to view the book check out Twilight Times Books here.

ECA presents free live-streamed performances, including Kidstock! @Home

Edmonds Center for the Arts is offering a series of free live-streamed performances throughout the 2020/21 Season. The new format will highlight local artists representing the beautiful tapestry of diverse cultures, traditions, and art forms we are fortunate to have in the Pacific Northwest.

Starting in November 2020 and going through May 2021, ECA will stream five live performances of music, storytelling, dance, and theater. The performances are designed for younger audiences and their families and provide opportunities to interact with the artists in real time.

The events are FREE with registration. To see the line-up, click here. To get tickets to the first event with Eli Rosenblatt, click here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.