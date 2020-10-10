Edmonds Art Beat: Time to buy a movie ticket and some popcorn — plus other arts activities

Edmonds Theater open for popcorn and classics!

Edmonds Theater, a local favorite, has been offering its sought-after classic movie theater popcorn on weekends from 1 to 6 p.m. and is now adding a short run of older Disney films.

Coco – this Monday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Nightmare Before Christmas – Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Hocus Pocus – Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person, per show. In addition, the theater will be open this Sunday, Oct. 11 from 5-8:30 p.m. during the Seahawks game. Popcorn will be available and you can bring outside food from local Edmonds restaurants. Limit is 50 people and everyone must wear a mask when not at their seat and eating. More events will be posted soon. Make sure to follow the Edmonds Theater’s Facebook page and website.

Northwest Watercolor Society 80th International Open Exhibition online starting Oct. 27

The Northwest Watercolor Society’s 80th International Open Exhibition is online only this year from Oct. 27, 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit received 674 entries and was carefully curated to 75 paintings. The society’s virtual artist reception and awards will take place on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. There will be a video explaining the selection process for the first 60 paintings and then the 15 award winners will be announced. You can see all of the selected artists here.

The Edmonds Arts Commission Artist Trust’s online workshop set for Oct. 23

The Edmonds Arts Commission is hosting the Artist Trust’s online workshop, Work Sample Do’s and Don’ts, on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 4-6 p.m. This is a free workshop with Artist Trust Program Manager Luther Hughes, who will discuss what makes a strong art sample and what does not. There will be practical advice for presenting samples for applications and other opportunities. Learn insider information on how juries and panelists make their decisions. This workshop has limited space, so register here to get your spot.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.