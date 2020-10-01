Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announces annual art and photo contest

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has launched its annual art and photo contest, with the winning entry to be displayed on the chamber’s 2021 membership plaque and the Preferred Business Directory.

If you fancy yourself a shutterbug, enjoying taking pictures or just want to have your art or photo featured at hundreds of businesses in the greater Edmonds community, then this contest is for you.

The chamber is looking for one art piece, photo or photo collage to represent the chamber and the Edmonds community.

This year the public gets to vote and select the winner. Enter and vote by Nov. 13, 2020 at: www.EdmondsChamber.com/photo-contest.

The image must work in both portrait and landscape orientation, be a minimum of 4×6 size and you must have a digital version of the photo. The winning piece will be revealed in December and the image, with artist’s credit, will be featured on the 2021 Edmonds Chamber of Commerce membership plaque and Preferred Business Directory.

For more information contact the chamber office at 425-670-1496 or by email at greg@edmondswa.com.