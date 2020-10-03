Edmonds Chamber’s Halloween Costume Contest goes online 

In an ordinary year, Halloween is the time when downtown Edmonds fills with costumed kids of all ages, making their way from merchant to merchant to collect sweet treats. While this year’s trick-or-treat event — sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the chamber is sponsoring an online costume — and it’s time to submit your entries.

Supported by Community Transit, the contest features several categories including An Edmonds Kind of Hero, Pets, Family/Group Costumes, and age-based categories. Residents can vote for their favorite in each category through Oct. 30, with winners announced and notified on Halloween.

Participation in the online costume contest is free; however, donations to the chamber’s “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign are highly encouraged so the chamber can keep its doors open beyond 2020. Visit www.EdmondsHalloween.com to register for the online costume contest and support your Edmonds Chamber at www.SupportEdmonds.com.