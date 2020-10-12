Edmonds City Council Oct. 13 set to address unfinished business from last week’s meeting

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night will address unfinished business from last week’s council meeting prior to adjourning into a Committee of the Whole meeting.

Among the items on the business meeting agenda:

– Authorizing nearly $14.4 million in revenue bonds to finance the Edmonds Carbon Recovery Project — a gasification process that would replace the city’s aging sludge incinerator.

– Setting a Nov. 2 public hearing for a street vacation application involving the easterly portion of 184th Street Southwest between 80th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive.

– Considering a Comprehensive Plan Map amendment for two properties in the Edmonds Bowl.

– Selecting a city council student representative

The Committee of the Whole agenda (discussion items only) includes the following:

– Utility of the Future Today recognition

– An amendment to the interlocal agreement with Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum

– A PUD easement for the Dayton Street Stormwater Pump Station project

– Traffic Impact Fee annual report

– A professional services agreement with Blueline for the Citywide Bicycle Improvements Project

Prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will hold another executive session (the fourth such session in the past five weeks) “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee.”

