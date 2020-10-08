Edmonds in Bloom digs in to beautify ECA

Undeterred by COVID and the interrupted performance season at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, a group of intrepid volunteers from Edmonds in Bloom joined forces Wednesday afternoon to upgrade the previously neglected planting beds near the ECA north entrance.

“This is part of a longer-term ongoing project,” explained Edmonds in Bloom President Carol Murray. “Earlier this year we added several large coral-bark maples in containers between the entrances along the front walkway, and today we’re installing some higher-end plant material in the beds between the parking lot and the north entrance.”

According to Murray, the plants, additional topsoil, and other materials are all purchased and donated by the club. The money comes from club fundraisers including the annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour and individual donations. The plants and other materials are purchased from commercial wholesalers.

Plant materials added Wednesday were chosen to provide all-season floral interest, so no matter when they visit ECA, patrons are likely to see something in flower. They include Pieris, Helleborus, Hydrangea and Heuchera.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel