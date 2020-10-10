Edmonds man sentenced to 70 months in prison for arsenal of ‘ghost guns’ and smuggled silencers

A 41-year-old Edmonds man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and smuggling, U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran announced.

Nathan Brasfield was arrested in February 2020 when agents seized 17 pistols and 24 rifles from his Edmonds home, and most of the firearms had been manufactured at his residence as ‘ghost guns’ — guns without any serial numbers or registration. He was a convicted felon on supervised release at the time of his arrest.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones said he was very concerned about the sheer volume of guns and silencers Brasfield possessed. “You have your own perception of the Second Amendment. Your perception is completely inconsistent with the law and will continue to land you in prison,” Jones said.

“Undeterred by previous convictions and supervision from federal probation, this defendant built an arsenal of illegal weapons in his home and imported silencers from China,” Moran said. “It is shocking conduct demonstrating this defendant’s abject refusal to follow the law. I hope this prison time will break his cycle of lawlessness.”

According to records filed in the case, in December 2019 Customs and Border Protection inspected a package from China that was labeled “aluminum tubes.” The package, addressed to Brasfield, actually contained five firearm silencers, which are illegal to possess under federal law. In February 2020, agents executed a search warrant at Brasfield’s Edmonds residence and seized numerous home-manufactured firearms that did not contain serial numbers.

These “ghost guns” are illegal for Brasfield to possess, and Brasfield also illegally possessed more than 300 pounds of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Agents also seized the gun manufacturing equipment known as a “ghost gunner,” plus 10 illegal silencers.

“Brasfield’s sentencing today is a clear message to those who so blatantly disregard the law,” ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson sasid Friday. “Convicted felons who are prohibited from owning firearms and attempt to skirt the law will be caught and prosecuted.”

Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Eben Roberts noted that Brasfield “has a lengthy criminal history and has shown time and time again that he has no regard for the law. A repeat felon, caught in possession of an illegally modified automatic firearm, is nothing short of a recipe for disaster. Brasfield, and criminals like him, should take today’s sentence as a stern warning.”

In 2015, Brasfield was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 48 months in prison. He was on supervised release for that crime when he committed the current crimes. Previously, he was prosecuted in state court for crimes ranging from burglary to possession of stolen property. In 2002, he was arrested and prosecuted in state court for sending harassing messages as part of an effort to intimidate a person who was associated with animal research.