Edmonds Museum Summer Market and Walkable Main Street end season under drippy, overcast skies

Saturday marked the last chance to take a traffic-free stroll through downtown Edmonds and visit your favorite summer market stands, as cool weather and threatening skies marked the end of the 2020 season for both the Edmonds Museum Market and Walkable Main Street.

The day was marked by fall produce, pumpkins, seasonal window displays, and plenty of autumn color as shoppers filled their bags with late-season treats, grabbed a quick bite at an outdoor table, and took in the harvest ambiance.

“This was a really different kind of market season,” remarked Edmonds Historical Museum Director Katie Kelly. “But thanks to our volunteers and staff we rose to the challenge of operating during COVID, and gave the community a great summer market experience.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel.