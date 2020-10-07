Edmonds offers second round of business support grants for those impacted by COVID

Now that the Edmonds City Council has allocated additional funds from the federal CARES Act, the City of Edmonds on Wednesday announced a second round of Business Support Grants of up to $10,000 each. A two-week application period begins Oct. 7, with an application deadline of 5 p.m., Oct.21.

The council on Oct. 6 approved an additional infusion of $430,000 to the city’s business support grant program as part of the Edmonds Cares Fund, for a combined total of up to $1.13 million for businesses in need. The grants are awarded to Edmonds small businesses that meet the following eligibility criteria:

Businesses with 0 to 30 employees (part-time and full-time combined)

In business in Edmonds at least one year as of Oct. 1, 2020

Demonstrated year-over-year business/revenue loss of at least 30% in April or May 2020

Declared intent and expectation to remain in business at least four months after receipt of the grant

The forgivable loans will become grants to awarded establishments after four months if still in business.

Given the city’s expectation that applicants for these grants may likely outstrip the number of grants able to be awarded, there will also be selection criteria employed to identify awardees. Particular consideration will be given to:

Businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and other minorities

Businesses that have received no or lower levels of other grant monies from local, county, state and federal programs

Businesses that have received relatively greater business/revenue losses

Geographic distribution across Edmonds

Businesses in the creative sector within the Edmonds Creative District

Business owners interested in applying for a business support grant may access the online application portal here. Questions may be submitted to Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty at patrick.doherty@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0251.