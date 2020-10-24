Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 13-19, 2020

Oct. 13

23900 block Highway 99: Assault at local motel on the highway. Suspect identified and charged.

23600 block Highway 99: Nuisance complaint of person sleeping in front of a business led to a warrant arrest.

500 block Maple Street: A church exterior was vandalized.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: An unknown caller impersonating a law enforcement officer defrauded a subject by threatening jail for missing jury duty.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A business reported graffiti damage to building exterior.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a possible unconsious occupant of a parked vehicle at business after hours arrested a female for narcotics possession. The vehicle was seized through a search warrant and additional contraband was recovered.

21500 block Highway 99: A door to a business was discovered open, but there was no indication of forced entry or items missing inside.

Oct. 14

20900 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported lost medication, possibly while at a local health care facility.

23800 block 78th Avenue West: A subject was cited for assault stemming from an altercation with a maintenance worker at an apartment complex.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident alleged that a woman he went on a few dates with stole his wallet. Fraudulent credit card activity was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A police traffic stop for a red light violation led to the confiscation of cancelled license plates and citations to the driver for no insurance or valid driver’s license.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a shoplifter who fled when contacted by loss prevention. The suspect was not located or identified.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of an argument between adults related by marriage. Physical contact occurred but the parties did not wish to pursue charges.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police provided a K9 assist to Mountlake Terrace police to search for a domestic assault suspect.

Oct. 15

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle window was broken and a gym bag stolen. Two unknown subjects associated with white Chevy compact car were seen around the vehicle at the time.

21900 block 83rd Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled sometime overnight.

70 block Main Street: A knotted rope was found hanging from a ferry pedestrian bridge along the beach.

9800 block Edmonds Way: An unknown suspect broke a vehicle window, stealing a purse and miscellaneous items.

7500 block Braemar Drive: A police report was requested to detail child custody issues.

Main Street/9th Avenue South: Subject reported losing a garage key and garage opener during morning walk.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman concerned with her boyfriend’s whereabouts reported him as missing. He was later located and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

240200 block 84th Avenue West: An abandoned machete found in the grass was taken for safekeeping.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle catalytic converter theft was reported. The suspect was identified through an investigation and criminal charges are pending.

21900 block Highway 99: Three unidentified suspects shoplifted from a local business, and were gone prior to police arrival.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported; possibly interrupted by homeowners. A suspicious female was contacted in the area but there was insufficient evidence to connect her with the incident.

Oct. 16

900 block Main Street: A traffic stop for speeding resulted in the arrest of driver for DUI.

226100 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported a lost wallet and cell phone, possibly left at area business. Fraudulent credit card activity was discovered.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Victim discovered vehicle partially raised with a block and discovered a catalytic converter was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject causing a disturbance in front of a business was removed from location.

21900 block Highway 99: Police received a nuisance complaint of a man in a restroom refusing to leave. He was contacted and removed from business.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responding to a welfare check request for a man and woman sleeping in vehicle arrested the vehicle occupants for possessing drug paraphernalia.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A loitering man was removed from a store.

21100 block Shell Valley Road: A resident reported ongoing court order violations and stalking behavior by ex-husband.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he returned to a business from which he had previously been removed.

22100 block Highway 99: Two subjects associated with a box truck parked at a business over 24 hours were removed at the request of management.

20400 block 78th Place West: Police responded to a erbal arguement between a married couple.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman who waved down police requesting a courtesy ride was recognized by an officer and determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant. She was arrested and booked into jail.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: A phone scammer calling to assist with an internet repair was given initial access to reporting party’s computer and personal information, but reporting party terminated conversation prior to any financial loss.

9800 block 225th Place Southwest: Police received a report of two suspects in a white SUV with no plates stealing mail. The vehicle was initially located but fled from officers when they attempted to stop it.

Oct. 17

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile with a history of running away was reported as missing.

21200 block 96th Avenue West: A theft from an unlocked vehicle occurred.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man in a store, upset about another’s mask use, was asked to leave by a business after he used profanity.

8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and a tool stolen.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult residing at a care facility was reported as missing after walking away and not returning.

250 5th Ave. N.: An intoxicated man responded to the police station to report a crime that occurred in Lynnwood.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a dine and dash at a fried chicken restaurant.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from the store, leaving through the emergency exit. She was located and arrested for theft and possession of narcotics.

Oct. 18

900 block 9th Avenue North: Police received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence.

22800 block 75th Avenue West: An out-of-state parent arrived in an attempt to obtain custody of children with an out-of-state court order, but the other parent refused. The children are safe and the parties were referred to the state court.

800 block Hindley Lane: A residential burglary was reported with an unknown point of entry. A vehicle was stolen from the garage and money was discovered missing from inside the residence.

23800 block 74th Avenue West: Several pieces of mail were found in an area where the mail was not addressed. Some items were returned to the owners and some were taken for safekeeping.

76th Avenue West/Lake Ballinger Way: Police responding to a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision investigation identified and cited the other driver who failed to stop.

22400 block 56th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a search for a burglary suspect.

Oct. 19

8100 block 184th Street Southwest: A report of a suspicious subject in a parked but running vehicle resulted in the arrest of an occupant for an outstanding warrant.

17300 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood police with a search for burglary suspects who broke into an ATM.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a 911 hangup call with the sound of a man and woman arguing over the phone. A police investigation revealed a domestic-related assault, and the man was arrested and booked.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A resident reported that a locking mailbox had been pried open and mail was stolen.

900 block Cary Road: A citizen on a walk discovered an abandoned box of apparent cremated human remains. Identifying markings were present but police were unable to locate next of kin. The item was taken for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: Subject reported a purse was stolen; possibly forgotten at grocery store but nothing has been turned in.