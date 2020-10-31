Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 23-26, 2020

Oct. 23

8400 block 202nd Street Southwest: A suspicious subject was captured on a ring camera in the area of a nearby burglary.

9900 block 226th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of an argument involving a parent and child. The child ran away but was later located by police and returned home.

23000 block Highway 99: A subject was contacted riding a stolen bike.

Oct. 24

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown subject broke a small window at a residence

21900 block Highway 99: A man sleeping in a business lobby was removed.

16100 block 75th Place West: A resident reported a suspicious running vehicle with occupants asleep inside. Contact by police led to arrest by citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

400 block Main Street: A large ceramic planter in front of business was knocked over and broken.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A commercial storage locker was broken into and items stolen.

22200 block 100th Avenue West: A driver attempted to pass a vehicle at a red light and caused a collison. The driver fled but was identified and charged.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A truck was entered by force and the ignition was damaged in a possible attempt to steal it.

21900 block 98th Avenue West: A resident reported two unlocked vehicles were prowled and money was stolen.

8100 block 208th Place Southwest: Window screens were damaged in an apparent attempted residential burglary.

22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint and possibly matched subject located nearby. But the reporting party was unable to identify, so no charges were filed.

700 block Northstream Lane: Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress involving multiple subjects. No one was located and nothing was missing or appeared disturbed at the residence.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A resident discovered an unlocked vehicle was prowled and a camera stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for theft and possession of narcotics found on person.

22200 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to a narcotics investigation and arrest of driver and passenger.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect detained by store security was removed at request of staff.

Oct. 25

900 block Spruce Street: A theft was reported from an unlocked vehicle.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle collision.

Oct. 26

22500 block Highway 99: A subject in custody from an unrelated incident reported a possible planned robbery. Allegations were investigated but nothing was confirmed..

800 block Main Street: A cell phone was reported stolen and last tracked via an app to the Lynnwood area.

600 block Alder Street: A resident discovered a vehicle door open and money missing from inside. A window screen was also discovered removed from home.

800 block 14th Avenue West: A homeowner found a window damaged from a BB gun.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect cut and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A parent called police upset by a school and its allowed discipline of a student.

250 5th Ave. N.: Ammo was turned in to police station for destruction

100 block West Dayton Street: A stack of used computers and peripherals were found near a bus stop. Police took the items for safekeeping.

200 block 4th Avenue South: A vehicle was prowled by unkonwn suspect(s) and several items were stolen, including an InstaPot.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile with a history of running away was reported missing.

21900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for expired tabs and cancelled registration led to the arrest of a driver for DUI.