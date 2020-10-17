Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 6-12, 2020

Oct. 6

21300 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for approaching a police vehicle and striking it with a baseball bat.

22500 block Highway 99: Subject stole items from a business by concealing them in a reusable shopping bag. The suspect and an associated vehicle were gone when police arrived.

23900 block Firdale Avenue: Stereo equipment was stolen while a vehicle was at a repair facility.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Executor of an estate reported that a mobility scooter was stolen from a carport sometime during past month.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with employees.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A 911 hang-up call was determined to be an argument between a mother and juvenile son.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: Resident reported receiving ongoing unwanted phone calls by ex.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a request for a welfare check on a man slumped over in a vehicle. No medical emergency was determined however the man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

238th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after he was observed injecting drugs at a street corner.

23600 block Highway 99: A motorized cart caught fire behind a grocery store. Nobody was observed near the scooter and no owner was located.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: Police contacted a subject sleeping on the ground behind a closed business and arrested subject on a warrant.

Oct. 7

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police arrested two occupants of a vehicle behiind a business after drug paraphernalia was observed inside.

1000 block Walnut Street: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway overnight. It was recovered several days later in Kirkland.

1100 block A Avenue South: A credit card was stolen and used in Everett.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle incident led to an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was found unconscious from a drug overdose. After medical care was provided, he was arrested for a felony warrant.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A panhandler was removed from a business complex after refusing to leave at the request of the property manager.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: Police received a report of a suspicious man pushing a shopping cart into people’s properties. He was contacted and arrest for an outstanding warrant.

700 block 7th Avenue South: A resident reported a domestic disturbance earlier in the day involving adult son.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter detained by store security was removed at the request of the business. The subject was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant and booked into jail.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Subject wrote on a business window with sharpie; possibly in response to posted COVID hours. The business requested a police report for documentation purposes only.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress. A subject was contacted and determined to be a friend of a resident trying to retrieve personal property left inside.

Oct. 8

24300 block 45th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with a search for a dometic violence suspect.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was captured on video stealing a chainsaw from victim’s vehicle.

20300 block 87th Avenue West: A resident turned over a firearm for destruction.

8700 block Olympic View Drive: Police received a referral report from another police department regarding a sex offense that reportedly occured in Edmonds.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault of his girlfriend.

Oct. 9

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto dealership.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Two women fraudulently returned a zero dollar balance gift card to a business.

7500 block 172nd Street Southwest: A resident discovered apparent salt dumped under a conifer tree on property.

250 5th Ave. N.: A found wallet was turned into the police station for safekeeping. The owner was later located and the wallet was returned.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident was arrested for trespassing and depositing “unwholesome substances” on neighboring properties.

400 block Admiral Way: Police responded to a report of a possible DUI subject stumbling toward a vehicle, and police contacted subject while in passenger seat with step-child inside car. The other parent was called and responded to take custody of the child and vehicle.

23700 block 91st Avenue West: Victim reported a court order violation by brother.

23600 block Highway 99: A man entered a business and stole two digital watches on display after cutting security cables. He was gone prior to police arrival.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An elderly patient reported the theft of cash sometime during the past month of care, during which time they had been at different locations.

7900 block 240th Street Southwest: A trespassing complaint resulted in arrest of a man for an outstanding warrant and a new charge for drug paraphernalia located on his person.

Oct. 10

24100 block Highway 99: A moving truck was stolen from a company overnight. The vehicle was recovered in Everett few days later.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported that a neighbor intentionally violated a served anti-harassment order.

22000 block 98th Avenue West: Victim reported theft by deception after responding to an internet security email.

23600 block Highway 99: A man set off a homemade soda pop bottle explosive device. See related story here.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An adult patient inappropriately touched a nurse.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A domestic assault occurred between husband and wife.

Oct. 11

23500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a court order violation involving an ex-boyfriend. The suspect fled prior to police arrival and was not located.

23000 block 80th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault that occurred in unincorporated Edmonds.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight and miscellaneous items were stolen.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a suspicious male and vehicle associated with a mail theft attempt.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: Victim complained of ongoing unwanted phone contact by ex-boyfriend, possibly using a phone app.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: A disagreement between parents and their child occurred.

17800 block Olympic View Drive: Police located and cited a driver involved in a hit-and-run property collision.

Oct. 12

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Assistance was provided to medical personnel for a patient causing a disturbance.

400 block 5th Avenue South: An open parking area was vandalized with graffiti during the weekend.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a male and female.

22000 block Highway 99: A car dealership license plate was reported stolen.

7000 block Lake Balllinger Way: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A found house and car key with fob were turned in to police for safekeeping.

7500 block 215th Street Southwest: A man called 911 to report being assaulted by his mother; the mother was arrested.