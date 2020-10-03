Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 22-28, 2020

Sept. 22

1000 block Euclid Avenue: Police responded to a civil issue among roommates regarding access to closest restroom in a shared residence.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A business discovered it had been burglarized and a company vehicle was stolen.

8200 block Talbot Road: A man threw trash and dog poop on the victim’s yard.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle collided with an unoccupied vehicle in a driveway.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of a package theft located suspect, who was arrested and booked for theft in addition to several outstanding warrants.

72070 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to a civil dispute between cannabis business license owner and current management team over control of business.

Sept. 23

22400 block 99th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred etween parent and child.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A police traffic stop for defective vehicle equipment resulted in arrest of driver for an outstanding warrant.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A discharged hospital patient attempted to sleep at the facility. The hospital offered assistance but the man assaulted a doctor, so police responded and arrested him.

22900 block Highway 99: Rental equipment was reported stolen.

250 5th Ave. N.: Police took a report of identity theft through a fake loan application.

1000 block Walnut Street: A man reported that fraudulent phone accounts were created in his name after his Social Security number was stolen.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: Unknown subject(s) broke into a local abandoned residence.

7600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A resident reported possible financial fraud involving a business venture with another person.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole items and assaulted an employee after being detained. He was booked for theft, assault and narcotics found in his possession.

1200 block 5th Avenue South: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman violated a court order by going to her ex-boyfriend’s residence.

Sept. 24

22200 block Highway 99: A third party who attempted to prevent an assault suspect from fleeing was also assaulted. The suspect was not located.

8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A resident reported a fraudulent small business loan opened in victim’s name.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Victim reported receiving a call from a man claiming to be a police officer with a warrant for victim. Phone number was spoofed, showing local police department number.

23600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver for a suspended license and a vehicle search warrant for suspected narcotics.

22000 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of customers purchasing phones with bank cards not in their names.

Sept. 25

22000 block Highway 99: Theft of merchandise from a coffee shop reported. Female suspect, who fled in a vehicle, is believed to have been a customer in past.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police assisted fire department with a subject having an unknown medical event; narcotics suspected.

500 block Elm Way: A catalytic converter was stolen while a vehicle parked in a carport.

24100 block 88th Place West: Theft of mail occurred.

8200 block Talbot Road: Complaint of someone throwing trash and dog poop in victim’s yard.

70 block West Main Street: Police were called to a civil issue regarding children not wanting to go to parent’s house per court order.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after shoplifting.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint. Suspect gone prior to police arrival.

Sept. 26

73090 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled with a handgun stolen.

8200 block Talbot Road: A man was observed trespassing and placing items on the railroad tracks.

24100 block 95th Place West: A citizen reported a bag was lit on fire on his front porch; no damage.

21900 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter was booked into jail after she assaulted a store employee while being detained.

Sept. 27

21900 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police in searching for a subject who fled on foot from officers.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between brother and sister.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an argument between wife and husband. Wife was arrested for assault.

22100 block Highway 99: A verbal disturbance occurred at a motel.

19800 block 80th Place West: Residents discovered items missing from their house; a child is suspected.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business reported a possible stolen credit card used by a customer after it was declined twice.

Sept. 28

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A citizen reported a wallet was lost at a business complex. Unknown suspect(s) made fraudulent purchases at the same location.

22200 block Highway 99: Management asked police to remove a man from premises after he was knocking on doors for money.

22100 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle and arrested occupant for a misdemeanor warrant.

23700 block 104th Avenue West: Lawn at a cemetery was damaged by an unknown vehicle and driver.

1200 block Olympic View Drive: A detached shed belonging to a business was broken into and tools stolen.

23900 block Highway 99: An unknown male suspect was captured on video stealing a seat from a bicycle stored on a vehicle rack.

24100 block Highway 99: A bag with a wallet and birth certificate was turned in to police for safekeeping.

23000 block Highway 99: A convertible vehicle top was cut and damaged.

5600 block 236th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace police with recovery of an occupied stolen vehicle.

19000 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend regarding rehab arrangements.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A transient adult female was removed from a business.