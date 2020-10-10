Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020

Sept. 29
14700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K9 assisted a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office search for a commercial burglary suspect.
22000 block Highway 99: Staff requested tthat a ransient male loitering outside a business be removed.
23700 block Edmonds Way: A business was burglarized by an unknown suspects who attempted to shut off power prior to the incident. Multiple exterior doors were damaged but nothing appeared stolen.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A water quality building was broken into at Yost Park. No apparent damage or items missing from inside.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest:A padlock to maintenance van doors was cut and tools were stolen from inside sometime overnight.
1100 block 7th Avenue South: Tools were discovered stolen from a garage sometime during past few days. It’s possible the door was left open or unlocked.
23700 block 84th Avenue West: A mailbox was found pried open, damaged and empty.
1000 block Edmonds Street: A storage pod in front of a residence was broken into and several items stolen.
22600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault with a weapon at a local business. Three victims were found at location and transported to hospitals. See related story here.
23600 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a man reportedly concealing items inside a store. Property was recovered and drug paraphernalia discovered on the suspect, who was booked into jail.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a divorced couple during a custody exchange.
23900 block Highway 99: Police received a nuisance complaint involving a man digging through a business dumpster. He was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept 30
8400 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-party report of a man and woman yelling in the area was determined to be a couple engaged in an argument at their residence.
700 block Bell Street: A vehicle was prowled at a local residence. The suspect fled the scene after an alarm was activated.
5400 block 200th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 provided an assist to Lynnwood PD in search for an assault suspect
22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a subject possibly stealing clothing from a donation bin. An involved vehicle fled from officers upon arrival and was not pursued or located.
8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported another incident in ongoing issue of subject depositing trash on his property.
24300 block 89th Place West: A man reported assault by his spouse last year.
19800 block 80th Place West: Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident and after an investigation arrested son for assaulting a parent.
21400 block Highway 99: A woman was issued a trespass warning after refusing to leave restaurant property at the request of the manager.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported that a collector license plate stolen from vehicle.
300 block Howell Way: A resident reported items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Gas pump security seals were discovered cut and/or missing. The reporting employee was unsure if devices were tampered with and intended to contact management.
Oct. 1
22400 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and ultimately sped away.
8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A subject observed accessing mailboxes was not located but incident was likely related to a vehicle found unoccupied with stolen property inside. The vehicle was seized, a search warrant was executed and stolen proeprtyand mail were ecovered.
500 block Maple Street: Victim discovered an old telephone bill in collections for service never requested.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man reported his unlocked vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items were stolen.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported inappropriate behavior involving her step-father.
8500 block Talbot Road: Victim reported harassment and unwanted touch by a postal worker in driveway of client residence.
800 block 6th Avenue South: An ongoing conflict was reported between landlord and tenant.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: An altercation was reported between parents and a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.
7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after striking his mother’s fiance and his roommate.
Oct. 2
16700 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen in Snohomish was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds. Likely it was related to a vehicle theft reported nearby.
23600 block Highway 99: Adult protective services requested police to investigate possible assault involving vulnerable adult and co-worker. Video review determined no assault occurred.
16200 block 70th Place West: A resident discovered doors of vehicle open and interior rummaged through. No known theft at this time.
22200 block Highway 99: Police responding to a third-party report of a possible domestic incident at a motel determined it was a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Victim reported an argument and assault by nephew the week prior, and also reported damage to vehicle door during altercation.
Oct. 3
23600 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a subject looking around parking lot and into vehicle. Subject was arrested for an oustanding warrant.
7000 block 180th Street Southwest: Victim discovered an unknown suspect had changed access to bank account and attempted to make a credit card charge in London, England
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Victim reported being deceived by a sweepstakes winnings scam, resulting in loss of money.
8400 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail that had been missing was recovered, but a package among the items was opened and product was missing.
21900 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter detained by store security was arrested and found to be in possession of illicit narcotics. She was booked into jail.
7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A woman lost her phone and tracked it to a location, but was unable to find it there.
Oct. 4
22800 block 76th Avenue West: Homeowner confronted a suspect attempting to break into the basement of a residence. The suspect attempted to hide but was located and arrested.
7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a hit-and-run suspect vehicle that struck a patrol car and fled. The vehicle was located in Edmonds and followed to Home Depot Shoreline, where the driver was taken into custody.
23400 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl occurred overnight but no theft or damage reported.
1100 block 6th Avenue South: Victim awoke to discover vehicle stolen from driveway.
23800 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect shut off power to a business and then burglarized it.
21700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a business window.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police contact with a vehicle occupant apparently slumped over behind a business resulted in arrest of occupant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
19800 block 80th Place West: A citizen reported that a juvenile relative pointed a firearm at son.
10700 block 226th Street Southwest: A motorist struck and damaged a mailbox unit and failed to leave contact information.
Oct. 5
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of alcohol.
21900 block 80th Avenue West: A resident scared away two subjects attempting to break into home. Suspects were described but not located.
23900 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and criminal traffic charge.
400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police received from hospital referral of juvenile’s disclosure of sexual assault several months prior. Location of occurrence unknown.
Yup, that was me at 300 block of Howell Way. My car was unlocked because we have had so many car prowls that one officer said many people just leave their car unlocked because if thieves want to get in they just break the windows. Sure enough two neighbors had their windows broken out. It is expensive to replace the windows and insurance usually doesn’t cover this charge. I didn’t realize that you could access my trunk from inside the car. They removed everything in the trunk including my Earthquake Emergency Supplies, paper towel roll, Kleenex, even a used paper mask. Sigh…