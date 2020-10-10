Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2020

Sept. 29

14700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K9 assisted a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office search for a commercial burglary suspect.

22000 block Highway 99: Staff requested tthat a ransient male loitering outside a business be removed.

23700 block Edmonds Way: A business was burglarized by an unknown suspects who attempted to shut off power prior to the incident. Multiple exterior doors were damaged but nothing appeared stolen.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A water quality building was broken into at Yost Park. No apparent damage or items missing from inside.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest:A padlock to maintenance van doors was cut and tools were stolen from inside sometime overnight.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: Tools were discovered stolen from a garage sometime during past few days. It’s possible the door was left open or unlocked.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A mailbox was found pried open, damaged and empty.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A storage pod in front of a residence was broken into and several items stolen.

22600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic assault with a weapon at a local business. Three victims were found at location and transported to hospitals. See related story here.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a man reportedly concealing items inside a store. Property was recovered and drug paraphernalia discovered on the suspect, who was booked into jail.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a divorced couple during a custody exchange.

23900 block Highway 99: Police received a nuisance complaint involving a man digging through a business dumpster. He was arrested for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept 30

8400 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-party report of a man and woman yelling in the area was determined to be a couple engaged in an argument at their residence.

700 block Bell Street: A vehicle was prowled at a local residence. The suspect fled the scene after an alarm was activated.

5400 block 200th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 provided an assist to Lynnwood PD in search for an assault suspect

22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a subject possibly stealing clothing from a donation bin. An involved vehicle fled from officers upon arrival and was not pursued or located.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported another incident in ongoing issue of subject depositing trash on his property.

24300 block 89th Place West: A man reported assault by his spouse last year.

19800 block 80th Place West: Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident and after an investigation arrested son for assaulting a parent.

21400 block Highway 99: A woman was issued a trespass warning after refusing to leave restaurant property at the request of the manager.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported that a collector license plate stolen from vehicle.

300 block Howell Way: A resident reported items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: Gas pump security seals were discovered cut and/or missing. The reporting employee was unsure if devices were tampered with and intended to contact management.

Oct. 1

22400 block Highway 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and ultimately sped away.

8500 block 218th Street Southwest: A subject observed accessing mailboxes was not located but incident was likely related to a vehicle found unoccupied with stolen property inside. The vehicle was seized, a search warrant was executed and stolen proeprtyand mail were ecovered.

500 block Maple Street: Victim discovered an old telephone bill in collections for service never requested.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man reported his unlocked vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items were stolen.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported inappropriate behavior involving her step-father.

8500 block Talbot Road: Victim reported harassment and unwanted touch by a postal worker in driveway of client residence.

800 block 6th Avenue South: An ongoing conflict was reported between landlord and tenant.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: An altercation was reported between parents and a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital for an involuntary evaluation.

7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assault after striking his mother’s fiance and his roommate.

Oct. 2

16700 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle reported stolen in Snohomish was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds. Likely it was related to a vehicle theft reported nearby.

23600 block Highway 99: Adult protective services requested police to investigate possible assault involving vulnerable adult and co-worker. Video review determined no assault occurred.

16200 block 70th Place West: A resident discovered doors of vehicle open and interior rummaged through. No known theft at this time.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responding to a third-party report of a possible domestic incident at a motel determined it was a verbal argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Victim reported an argument and assault by nephew the week prior, and also reported damage to vehicle door during altercation.

Oct. 3

23600 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a subject looking around parking lot and into vehicle. Subject was arrested for an oustanding warrant.

7000 block 180th Street Southwest: Victim discovered an unknown suspect had changed access to bank account and attempted to make a credit card charge in London, England

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: Victim reported being deceived by a sweepstakes winnings scam, resulting in loss of money.

8400 block 200th Street Southwest: Mail that had been missing was recovered, but a package among the items was opened and product was missing.

21900 block Highway 99: A female shoplifter detained by store security was arrested and found to be in possession of illicit narcotics. She was booked into jail.

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A woman lost her phone and tracked it to a location, but was unable to find it there.

Oct. 4

22800 block 76th Avenue West: Homeowner confronted a suspect attempting to break into the basement of a residence. The suspect attempted to hide but was located and arrested.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with a hit-and-run suspect vehicle that struck a patrol car and fled. The vehicle was located in Edmonds and followed to Home Depot Shoreline, where the driver was taken into custody.

23400 block 78th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl occurred overnight but no theft or damage reported.

1100 block 6th Avenue South: Victim awoke to discover vehicle stolen from driveway.

23800 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect shut off power to a business and then burglarized it.

21700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a business window.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police contact with a vehicle occupant apparently slumped over behind a business resulted in arrest of occupant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

19800 block 80th Place West: A citizen reported that a juvenile relative pointed a firearm at son.

10700 block 226th Street Southwest: A motorist struck and damaged a mailbox unit and failed to leave contact information.

Oct. 5

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of alcohol.

21900 block 80th Avenue West: A resident scared away two subjects attempting to break into home. Suspects were described but not located.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and criminal traffic charge.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police received from hospital referral of juvenile’s disclosure of sexual assault several months prior. Location of occurrence unknown.